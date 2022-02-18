Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) Short Interest Update

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, an increase of 51.4% from the January 15th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

QK stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. Q&K International Group has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $3.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.65.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QK. Highlander Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Q&K International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $987,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Q&K International Group by 52.1% during the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 175,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q&K International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Q&K International Group by 253.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q&K International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company sources apartments from landlords, converts them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to tenants. It also provides internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

