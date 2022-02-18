Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qualys, Inc. is a provider of cloud security and compliance solutions that enable organizations to identify security risks to their information technology infrastructures help protect their IT systems and applications from cyber-attacks. The Company’s solutions are provided through its QualysGuard Cloud Platform. It offers products for vulnerability management, policy compliance, web application scanning, malware detection, and associated security products. Qualys, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

QLYS has been the subject of several other reports. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $115.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.10. Qualys has a 52 week low of $90.26 and a 52 week high of $142.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.34 and a beta of 0.69.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Qualys’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $401,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $1,268,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,467 over the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Qualys by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,302,000 after buying an additional 46,875 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,842,000 after buying an additional 51,282 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Qualys by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Qualys by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,013,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

