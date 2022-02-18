Quant (QNT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $46.53 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. During the last seven days, Quant has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. Quant has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and $46.53 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant coin can now be purchased for approximately $113.97 or 0.00285710 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000115 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005649 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000813 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.12 or 0.01163469 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003055 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (QNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quant is quant.network . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.