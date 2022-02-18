Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Trading Up 6.6%

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)’s stock price was up 6.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.31 and last traded at $4.21. Approximately 99,734 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,141,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.48.

Get Quantum-Si alerts:

In other Quantum-Si news, General Counsel Christian Lapointe sold 12,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $70,970.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Viii Stark sold 172,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $1,008,898.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quantum-Si by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,067,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,838,000 after acquiring an additional 368,769 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Quantum-Si during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,350,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Quantum-Si during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,248,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Quantum-Si during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,972,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Quantum-Si during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,618,000. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI)

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum-Si Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum-Si and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.