Quark (QRK) Price Reaches $0.0107

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quark has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. Quark has a market capitalization of $2.96 million and approximately $118,253.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 80.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 278,139,664 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

