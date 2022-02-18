Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.68 EPS

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $1.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quidel had a return on equity of 62.24% and a net margin of 47.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS.

Shares of QDEL traded up $9.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,689. Quidel has a 12-month low of $88.37 and a 12-month high of $218.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of -0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.38 and its 200 day moving average is $130.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Quidel by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quidel by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,075,000 after acquiring an additional 12,933 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quidel by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Quidel in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quidel by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,626,000 after acquiring an additional 15,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QDEL. Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.80.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

