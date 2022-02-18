Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Gap Up to $88.44

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $88.44, but opened at $94.00. Quidel shares last traded at $95.97, with a volume of 14,369 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QDEL. TheStreet cut Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.80.

The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of -0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.66.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $1.68. Quidel had a return on equity of 62.24% and a net margin of 47.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 9.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 41.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

