R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Bought by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,949,414 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in R1 RCM were worth $130,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RCM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,689 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,226 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on RCM. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.

NASDAQ RCM opened at $25.79 on Friday. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.72.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $398.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.26 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

