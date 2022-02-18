RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Short Interest Update

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the January 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 294,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $19.90. The company had a trading volume of 236,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,345. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $43.26. The stock has a market cap of $587.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.66.

RAPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RAPT Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

In related news, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $96,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $85,159.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,942 shares of company stock valued at $495,167 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAPT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 99.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 27.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

