Raven Protocol Trading Up 7.1% Over Last Week (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 18th. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $127.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00044879 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,807.26 or 0.06992791 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,216.00 or 1.00176687 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00049187 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00052108 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003172 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

