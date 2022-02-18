Raymond James Analysts Give Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) a $139.00 Price Target

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) has been assigned a $139.00 price objective by research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.80% from the stock’s current price.

RGLD has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.03. The stock had a trading volume of 27,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,480. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.86 and its 200 day moving average is $104.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.85. Royal Gold has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $129.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $168.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Royal Gold by 1.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,525,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,626,000 after purchasing an additional 39,190 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,508,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,151,000 after acquiring an additional 97,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,498,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,897,000 after acquiring an additional 82,341 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,460,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,720,000 after acquiring an additional 29,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 901,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,893,000 after acquiring an additional 9,580 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

