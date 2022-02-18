Raymond James Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Nutrien in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $10.89 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.83. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Nutrien from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $90.00 target price on Nutrien in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 target price on Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Nutrien from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

Shares of NTR stock traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $76.16. 209,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,086,314. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.02. The company has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $78.76.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Nutrien by 56.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,583,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,906,000 after purchasing an additional 569,336 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 177.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,165,000 after purchasing an additional 86,180 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 0.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Nutrien by 20.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 610,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,007,000 after purchasing an additional 101,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

