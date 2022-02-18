Raymond James Raises Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Price Target to C$54.50

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$53.00 to C$54.50 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

ENB has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Enbridge from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.77.

ENB opened at $41.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $84.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. Enbridge has a 52-week low of $33.78 and a 52-week high of $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.38 and its 200-day moving average is $40.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.673 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.07%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Enbridge during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 222.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

