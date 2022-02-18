Raymond James Reiterates C$13.00 Price Target for Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY)

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) has been given a C$13.00 price objective by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 30.65% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.86.

Peyto Exploration & Development stock traded down C$0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting C$9.95. 540,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,546. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.19. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of C$4.93 and a 52 week high of C$11.96.

In other news, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$666,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,571,500. Also, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 4,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.62, for a total value of C$41,972.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$154,314.42. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 22,850 shares of company stock valued at $220,010 and sold 204,917 shares valued at $2,056,403.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

