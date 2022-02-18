Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Realogy had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 20.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:RLGY traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.06. The stock had a trading volume of 189,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,371. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average is $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Realogy has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $21.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 2.59.

Realogy announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RLGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Realogy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in Realogy during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Realogy during the third quarter worth $205,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Realogy by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 9,266 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Realogy by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 35,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Realogy by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

