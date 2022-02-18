Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for AstraZeneca (AZN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for AstraZeneca (LON: AZN):

2/17/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £115 ($155.62) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/16/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a £100 ($135.32) price target on the stock.

2/16/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £100 ($135.32) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/16/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 8,800 ($119.08) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/15/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £100 ($135.32) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/14/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £105 ($142.08) price target on the stock.

2/11/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a £115 ($155.62) price target on the stock.

2/10/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 6,950 ($94.05) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/10/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £100 ($135.32) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/10/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,100 ($123.14) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/9/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/8/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £105 ($142.08) price target on the stock.

1/31/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a £115 ($155.62) price target on the stock.

1/24/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a £115 ($155.62) price target on the stock.

1/24/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £105 ($142.08) price target on the stock.

1/19/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £100 ($135.32) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/18/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £105 ($142.08) price target on the stock.

1/10/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £100 ($135.32) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/6/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a £100 ($135.32) price target on the stock.

1/5/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £105 ($142.08) price target on the stock.

1/4/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £100 ($135.32) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

AZN traded down GBX 117 ($1.58) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 8,801 ($119.09). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,682,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,346. The stock has a market cap of £136.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,517.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8,540.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8,595.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.92. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 6,736 ($91.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 9,523 ($128.86).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a GBX 145.30 ($1.97) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.35%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

