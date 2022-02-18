Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for AstraZeneca (AZN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for AstraZeneca (LON: AZN):
- 2/17/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £115 ($155.62) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 2/16/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a £100 ($135.32) price target on the stock.
- 2/16/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £100 ($135.32) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 2/16/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 8,800 ($119.08) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 2/15/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £100 ($135.32) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 2/14/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £105 ($142.08) price target on the stock.
- 2/11/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a £115 ($155.62) price target on the stock.
- 2/10/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 6,950 ($94.05) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 2/10/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £100 ($135.32) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 2/10/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,100 ($123.14) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 2/9/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 2/8/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £105 ($142.08) price target on the stock.
- 1/31/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a £115 ($155.62) price target on the stock.
- 1/24/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a £115 ($155.62) price target on the stock.
- 1/24/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £105 ($142.08) price target on the stock.
- 1/19/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £100 ($135.32) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 1/18/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £105 ($142.08) price target on the stock.
- 1/10/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £100 ($135.32) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 1/6/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a £100 ($135.32) price target on the stock.
- 1/5/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £105 ($142.08) price target on the stock.
- 1/4/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £100 ($135.32) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
AZN traded down GBX 117 ($1.58) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 8,801 ($119.09). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,682,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,346. The stock has a market cap of £136.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,517.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8,540.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8,595.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.92. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 6,736 ($91.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 9,523 ($128.86).
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a GBX 145.30 ($1.97) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.35%.
