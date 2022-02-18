RED (RED) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $11,972.00

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. RED has a market capitalization of $487,004.11 and $11,972.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RED has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RED coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.63 or 0.00287728 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00014114 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001004 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000578 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002655 BTC.

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

