Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

NASDAQ RDFN traded down $6.25 on Friday, hitting $22.39. 381,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,224. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -29.24 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.83.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RDFN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Redfin from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Redfin from $88.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.23.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $142,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $86,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 92,814 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,379 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Redfin by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Redfin by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Redfin by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

