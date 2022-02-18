Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

RF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Regions Financial by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.32. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 27.42%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

