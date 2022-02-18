Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.88

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.875 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum has raised its dividend by 37.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a payout ratio of 20.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum to earn $15.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

RS opened at $173.74 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a one year low of $124.03 and a one year high of $181.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.61. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 20.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.56.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RS. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $878,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 23,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,332,000 after buying an additional 12,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

