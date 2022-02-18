Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage, public specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is developing LevoCap ER, an abuse resistant, once-a-day sustained release dosage form of the opioid analgesic levorphanol; d-methadone, the NDMA receptor antagonist for neurophatic pain; BuTab ER, an oral dosage form of the opioid analgesic buprenorphine and MepiGel, a FDA Orphan Drug designated topical formulation of the local anesthetic mepivacaine. Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RLMD. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.11.

Relmada Therapeutics stock opened at $18.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $493.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.21. Relmada Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.23 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 4,103.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

