Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 121,400 Shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 6.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,999,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Lannett were worth $5,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LCI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Lannett in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Lannett by 866.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 203,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 182,464 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Lannett by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 13,740 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Lannett in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Lannett during the second quarter valued at about $142,000. 62.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Crew acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 158,400 shares of company stock valued at $209,109. Company insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LCI opened at $0.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.51. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $7.28.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $86.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.60 million. Lannett had a negative net margin of 70.98% and a negative return on equity of 200.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lannett Company, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

