Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 184.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 52.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 158.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 562.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WM. Erste Group lowered Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.71.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WM stock opened at $143.06 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.02.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

