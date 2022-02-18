Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $6.32 Million Investment in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 501,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,323,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNX opened at $16.27 on Friday. CNX Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $16.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.34.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James cut shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

