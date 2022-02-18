Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 1,642.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $6,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Li Auto by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Li Auto by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Li Auto by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Li Auto by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Li Auto by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LI opened at $29.63 on Friday. Li Auto Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $37.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of -370.38 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.87.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Li Auto’s revenue was up 209.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LI shares. Macquarie started coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Li Auto has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.63.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

