Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 17,500 Shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.07% of Natural Alternatives International worth $6,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NAII. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Natural Alternatives International by 15.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Natural Alternatives International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Natural Alternatives International by 203.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Natural Alternatives International by 133.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,822 shares during the period. 28.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Natural Alternatives International in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NAII stock opened at $12.03 on Friday. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.03 and a 12 month high of $19.93. The firm has a market cap of $73.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average of $14.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing of nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Private-Label Contract Manufacturing; and Royalty, licensing, and raw material sales. The Private Label Contract Manufacturing segment provides manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other health care products.

