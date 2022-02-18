Rene A. Lacerte Sells 10,000 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.30, for a total transaction of $2,483,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Bill.com stock opened at $232.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.00 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Bill.com by 2,283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Bill.com by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Bill.com by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Bill.com by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.25.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

