Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $63.09

Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $63.09 and last traded at $63.09, with a volume of 154 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.79.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $4,695.00 target price on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Renishaw from GBX 4,400 ($59.54) to GBX 4,600 ($62.25) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renishaw from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Renishaw from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Renishaw from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,122.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.48.

Renishaw Plc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of metrology and healthcare products. It operates through the Metrology and Healthcare segments. The Metrology segment engages in the fields of industrial automation and motion systems. The Healthcare segment offers engineering solutions for stereotactic neurosurgery, analytical systems that identify and assess biochemical changes associated with disease formation and progression, the supply of specially configured metal additive manufacturing (AM) systems for medical and dental applications, the supply of implants to hospitals and specialist design centres for craniomaxillofacial surgery, and products and services that allow dental laboratories to manufacture high-quality dental restorations.

