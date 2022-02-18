Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $186.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.27 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.41. The company had a trading volume of 945 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,238. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.68. Repligen has a 12 month low of $162.29 and a 12 month high of $327.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.87 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Repligen alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RGEN. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Repligen by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth about $1,066,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.