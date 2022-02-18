Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $186.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.27 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ RGEN traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.41. The company had a trading volume of 945 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,238. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.68. Repligen has a 12 month low of $162.29 and a 12 month high of $327.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.87 and a beta of 0.78.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RGEN. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.50.
Repligen Company Profile
Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.
