Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) PT Lowered to $250.00

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) had its price target decreased by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.05% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.50.

Shares of RGEN opened at $182.42 on Friday. Repligen has a 1 year low of $162.29 and a 1 year high of $327.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.87 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.21 and a 200-day moving average of $255.68.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $186.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.27 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Repligen will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 531.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Repligen by 51.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Repligen by 68.4% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

