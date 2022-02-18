Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.98. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

QSR has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp lowered Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$71.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$77.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$87.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Argus lowered Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$74.92.

TSE QSR opened at C$72.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.38 billion and a PE ratio of 23.60. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of C$68.17 and a 1-year high of C$87.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$73.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$76.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.686 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

