Research Analysts Set Expectations for PetroShale Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:PSH)

PetroShale Inc. (CVE:PSH) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PetroShale in a research report issued on Monday, February 14th. Cormark analyst G. Ursu expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for PetroShale’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get PetroShale alerts:

Separately, Haywood Securities upped their target price on shares of PetroShale from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of PetroShale stock opened at C$0.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$565.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.41. PetroShale has a 1 year low of C$0.18 and a 1 year high of C$0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.87, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

PetroShale (CVE:PSH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$68.20 million for the quarter.

PetroShale Company Profile

PetroShale Inc, an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company holds approximately 8,218 net acres of land in Middle Bakken, Three Forks Benches, Pronghorn/Sanish, and Lodgepole.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PetroShale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroShale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.