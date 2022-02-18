ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Position Raised by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter valued at $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 32.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 18.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter valued at $90,000. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. CLSA raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.50.

ResMed stock opened at $234.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.37 and a 12 month high of $301.34. The stock has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.47. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. ResMed’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.32%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.06, for a total value of $1,328,290.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carol Burt sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,513 shares of company stock valued at $11,804,654 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

