Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial analyst J. Bartlett anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on QSR. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$72.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$74.92.

Restaurant Brands International stock traded up C$0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$73.09. 60,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,083. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.57. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of C$68.17 and a 12 month high of C$87.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$73.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$76.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.686 per share. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 69.10%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.