Reviewing Mestek (OTCMKTS:MCCK) and Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI)

Mestek (OTCMKTS:MCCK) and Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Mestek alerts:

0.5% of Mestek shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Johnson Controls International shares are held by institutional investors. 65.2% of Mestek shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Johnson Controls International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Mestek and Johnson Controls International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mestek 0 0 0 0 N/A Johnson Controls International 0 4 11 0 2.73

Johnson Controls International has a consensus price target of $79.93, suggesting a potential upside of 22.25%. Given Johnson Controls International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Johnson Controls International is more favorable than Mestek.

Risk & Volatility

Mestek has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Johnson Controls International has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mestek and Johnson Controls International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mestek N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Johnson Controls International $23.67 billion 1.94 $1.64 billion $2.20 29.72

Johnson Controls International has higher revenue and earnings than Mestek.

Profitability

This table compares Mestek and Johnson Controls International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mestek N/A N/A N/A Johnson Controls International 6.48% 10.58% 4.74%

Summary

Johnson Controls International beats Mestek on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mestek

Mestek, Inc. engages in the provision of engineering and application solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Heating, Ventilating and Air Conditioning Equipment (HVAC) including architectural products, and metal forming equipment. It offers products to distributor, dealer, and manufacturer’s representative in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Westfield, MA.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential. The company was established in 1885 and is headquartered in Cork, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Mestek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mestek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.