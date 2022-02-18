Reviewing SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) & High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF)

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) and High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.4% of SuRo Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of High Income Securities Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of SuRo Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of High Income Securities Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

SuRo Capital has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, High Income Securities Fund has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SuRo Capital pays an annual dividend of $7.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 66.8%. High Income Securities Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.93 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.1%. SuRo Capital pays out 84.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SuRo Capital and High Income Securities Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SuRo Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00 High Income Securities Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

SuRo Capital currently has a consensus price target of $17.67, suggesting a potential upside of 52.17%. Given SuRo Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SuRo Capital is more favorable than High Income Securities Fund.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SuRo Capital and High Income Securities Fund’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SuRo Capital $1.82 million 183.60 $75.34 million $9.18 1.26 High Income Securities Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SuRo Capital has higher revenue and earnings than High Income Securities Fund.

Profitability

This table compares SuRo Capital and High Income Securities Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SuRo Capital 10,823.94% -2.83% -2.53% High Income Securities Fund N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SuRo Capital beats High Income Securities Fund on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria. It seeks to invest in the technology subsectors of social/mobile marketplaces, sustainability, cloud computing and big data, social media, mobile computing and applications, software as a service, Internet commerce, green technology and education technology. The fund invests in the form of non-controlling equity and equity-related investments, including common stock, warrants, preferred stock and similar forms of senior equity, which may or may not be convertible into a portfolio company's common equity, and convertible debt securities with a significant equity component. It will invest in companies based in United States. It generally invests in companies with a market value of over $100 million. Typically, the firm exits its position within 18 months of going public, or 12 months after any relevant lock-up has expired.

About High Income Securities Fund

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in both convertible bonds and convertible preferred stocks. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against a composite index comprising of 50% JPMorgan Developed High Yield Index and 50% BofA Merrill Lynch AllConvertibles Speculative Quality Index. The fund was formerly known as Putnam High Income Securities Fund High Income Securities Fund was formed on July 9, 1987 and is domiciled in the United States.

