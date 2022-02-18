Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.240-$0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $832.70 million-$862.98 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $853.50 million.Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.560-$1.700 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

NASDAQ REYN traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.36. 456,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,536. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $32.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.33.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 21.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter worth about $1,813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.