Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 4.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $3.50 on Friday. Ribbon Communications has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.19 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average is $5.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RBBN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,793 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 10,166 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Ribbon Communications by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 80,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 23,978 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Ribbon Communications by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,225 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Ribbon Communications by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Ribbon Communications by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 70,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

