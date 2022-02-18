Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 4.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $3.50 on Friday. Ribbon Communications has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.19 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average is $5.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RBBN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday.
Ribbon Communications Company Profile
Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.
