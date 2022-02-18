Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.100-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 million-$180 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $199.86 million.Ribbon Communications also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.300-$0.340 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RBBN. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday.

RBBN stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,123. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.85. Ribbon Communications has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $10.36. The stock has a market cap of $518.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,048 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,442,000 after purchasing an additional 20,357 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 733,170 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 467,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 60,973 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 13,780 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 143,617 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 11,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

