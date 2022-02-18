Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.89. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $16.75. The stock has a market cap of $206.61 million, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBI. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the third quarter worth about $295,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 31.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 12,842 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 10.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

