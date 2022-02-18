RichQUACK.com 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.40 Million (QUACK)

RichQUACK.com (CURRENCY:QUACK) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. In the last seven days, RichQUACK.com has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One RichQUACK.com coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RichQUACK.com has a total market capitalization of $78.69 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00045039 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,872.19 or 0.07129837 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,330.48 or 1.00115193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00049366 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00051334 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003170 BTC.

RichQUACK.com Coin Profile

RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack

