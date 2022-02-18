RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

RIOCF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. lifted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.75 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.96.

OTCMKTS:RIOCF opened at $19.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.77. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $19.62.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.0672 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 4.13%.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end trust engaged in owning, development, and management of retail-focused properties. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use or urban, grocery anchored, open air, and enclosed centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

