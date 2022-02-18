Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $70.00 price objective on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rivian Automotive Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicles. Rivian Automotive Inc. is based in Irvine, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RIVN. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Rivian from $104.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Sunday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 129.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at 64.74 on Wednesday. Rivian has a 52 week low of 50.00 and a 52 week high of 179.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 82.62.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -7.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -11.92 by 4.24. The firm had revenue of 1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.03 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rivian will post -5.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Rivian in the 4th quarter worth about $2,585,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Rivian in the 4th quarter worth about $631,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rivian in the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Rivian in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Rivian in the 4th quarter worth about $2,206,000. Institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

