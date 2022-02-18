Robert E. Brunner Sells 6,076 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Stock

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $236,295.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of LEG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.62. 18,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,866,644. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.01 and a 200-day moving average of $43.86. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.04 and a 52 week high of $59.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 398.8% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

