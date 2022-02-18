Robert W. Baird Raises Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Price Target to $31.00

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its target price lifted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CHUY. Benchmark upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

NASDAQ CHUY opened at $29.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.14. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $589.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 2.04.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redwood Investments LLC increased its stake in Chuy’s by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 330,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after buying an additional 117,394 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 953,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,079,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

