Robert W. Baird Raises Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Price Target to $31.00

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its target price lifted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.13% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CHUY. Benchmark upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.
NASDAQ CHUY opened at $29.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.14. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $589.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 2.04.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redwood Investments LLC increased its stake in Chuy’s by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 330,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after buying an additional 117,394 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 953,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,079,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Chuy’s Company Profile
Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.
