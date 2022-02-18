Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Truist Financial

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $92.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Roblox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Roblox from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a sector weight rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Roblox from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.69.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX traded down $3.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,498,809. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $53.08 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.13.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roblox will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 27,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total transaction of $3,727,679.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $1,000,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,994 shares of company stock valued at $31,512,998 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 46.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

