Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.33.

RCKT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 24th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

RCKT stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.99. 358,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,404. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.57 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.68.

In other news, CEO Gaurav Shah bought 22,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $381,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 36.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCKT. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2,708.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 449.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

