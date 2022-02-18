Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 18.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 137,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,094,000 after acquiring an additional 21,063 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 1.3% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 115,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 3,010.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Roku by 44.7% in the third quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 355,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,247,000 after purchasing an additional 109,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 7,500 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,751,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $13,137,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 492,500 shares of company stock worth $94,667,550. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROKU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Roku from $295.00 to $190.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Roku from $440.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.42.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $144.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.47 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

