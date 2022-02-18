Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Roku updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ROKU traded down $36.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,395,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,603,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.43. Roku has a 1 year low of $139.47 and a 1 year high of $490.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.62.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Roku from $440.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $525.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.85.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total transaction of $18,507,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $13,137,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 492,500 shares of company stock worth $94,667,550. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Roku by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 206,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its position in Roku by 479.2% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 10,158 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Roku by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

