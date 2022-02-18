Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $210.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.71% from the company’s previous close.

ROKU has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Roku from $325.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Roku in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Roku from $295.00 to $190.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.58.

ROKU opened at $144.71 on Friday. Roku has a 12 month low of $139.47 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.62.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Roku will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $13,137,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,751,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 492,500 shares of company stock valued at $94,667,550. 15.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 35.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 2.8% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 12.4% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 4.1% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 28.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

